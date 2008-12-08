A cozy Wintour after all

Wintourites, rest assured, S.I. Newhouse squashes the rumors that were circulating regarding possibly kicking Anna Wintour out into the cold. Despite the hubbub, Newhouse called the rumors that he was considering switch up the mastheads within the Vogue ranks and replacing Wintour with French Vogue editor in chief Carine Roitfeld absurd.

The gossip mills had been fueled by his vacation extension plans that would allow for the publisher of Conde Nast (under whose umbrella live both Vogue and French Vogue) to meet Roitfeld in Paris. Wintour seems very secure in her position, despite cuts at other Conde Nast publications.

And her popularity—or notoriety, depending on your viewpoint—will likely only increase with the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. The RJ Cutler documentary, The September Issue, about putting together an issue of Vogue, was accepted into the festival and surprisingly, Mrs. Wintour herself has added her seal of approval.