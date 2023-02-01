The Cozy Shoe Trend Has Taken Over The Fashion World

Scroll To See More Images

A fun little fabric called bouclé has taken the home decor world by storm. Woven from looped yarn, bouclé is soft and nubby. And after hitting the interior design scene in 2019, it quickly became a fan favorite. The fuzzy fabric has adorned everything from on-trend sofas to fluffy throw pillows. And now, it’s making a beeline for our footwear—blessing us all with cozy shoes.

Fuzzy shoes aren’t necessarily new. But bouclé does cozy footwear better than most. Why? The fabric is durable and stain-resistant, so it’s great for furniture—and even better for footwear. And since it doesn’t absorb water well, it holds up on drizzly days. Plus, cleaning bouclé shoes is easy: Just dip a cloth in soapy water, and dab stains away in a snap.

The only problem? Bouclé shoes aren’t easy to find. In the footwear world, bouclé goes by many names: sherpa, faux shearling, fleece, and sometimes just faux fur. So when you search for “bouclé shoes,” you might draw a blank—even if the store you’re browsing is packed with fuzzy footwear.

The trick is knowing where—and how—to look. And since we’ve become armchair experts in bouclé terminology, we can save you a few hours of sleuthing.

To hook you up with cozy shoes without making you work for it, we’ve rounded up some of the finest bouclé shoes on offer. Our picks range from classics (like snuggly slides and fuzzy slippers) to unexpected finds (like bouclé pumps, fuzzy heels, and cozy knee-high boots). And since options abound, you can snag a different pair of bouclé shoes for every single season.

Reike Nen Faux Fur Mules

A great pair of slip-on heels is a must in any closet. And these Reike Nen mules are some of the coziest heels you can buy. The shoes are made of leather, so they’ll hold up on nights out. And since they’re lined with bouclé, they’ll cozy up any outfit you wear.

Gia Borghini Gia Boots

These chunky Gia Borghini boots are exactly as cozy as they look. The flatform boots aren’t just covered with bouclé—they’re also lined with felt. And they’ll cozy up your legs from your knees down to your toes.

TOMS Jade Loafer Flats

Lots of bouclé shoes just have fuzzy exteriors. But these TOMS loafers

are lined with bouclé inside and out. We especially love that the shoes are both fuzzy and sleek. Want a pair of cozy flats you can wear with a button-down? Look no further.

Minnetonka Berkyn Booties

These Minnetonka booties are a treat for your feet. The shoes are lined with bouclé on the outside and faux fur on the inside. And they’re padded with foam for a cloud-like feel. We also love that the booties come in three different colors, so it’s easy to find a pair you can wear all the time.

Tory Burch Good Luck Trainers

These Tory Burch trainers might be the coziest sneakers we’ve ever seen. The shoes are covered with bouclé and cushioned with foam—and even their shoelaces are fuzzy. It’s hard to summon the energy to work out on cold days, but these trainers might just make it worth it.

Stuart Weitzman Xcurve 85 Slouch Boots

Bouclé has never looked as glam as it does on these Stuart Weitzman boots. The knee-high boots are lined with bouclé from top to bottom. And they’ll make the perfect complement to your most dramatic winter coat.

Stems Sherpa Slides

Bouclé sandals might sound like an oxymoron. But these Stems slides are proof you need a pair in your closet. The bouclé-covered slip-ons are ideal for lounging around the house. But since they’re lined with rubber soles, you can definitely get away with wearing them elsewhere.

ROAM Combat Cush Booties

We didn’t realize how comfy combat boots could be until we found these ROAM lace-up booties. The shoes are covered with bouclé and lined with fluffy fabric. And to top things off, their footbeds are padded with plush memory foam.

Vince Camuto Presnue Slingback Flats

These Vince Camuto slingbacks

are about to become your favorite flats. The pointed-toe shoes pair a fuzzy bouclé exterior with a cozy bouclé interior, so they’re some of the softest shoes on our list. And we love that they come in three easy-to-wear colors.

Simon Miller F189 Platform Bubble Clogs

These Simon Miller clogs know how to make a statement. The platform shoes are lined with bouclé inside and out, so they feel a lot like fuzzy slippers. But thanks to their rubber soles and padded heels, the trendy clogs are sturdy enough to wear anywhere.

Soludos Psychedelic Spiral Ibiza Platform Sneakers

Bouclé sneakers are pretty hard to find—so we lost it when we found these Soludos platforms. The statement-making sneaks are dressed up with blue bouclé swirls. And they’re sure to turn any casual outfit into a head-turning ensemble.

Teva ReEmber Padded Flat Shoes

These Teva slip-ons are perfect if you feel like wearing cozy slippers outside. The shoes are cushioned with plush foam and covered with quilted bouclé. And since they’re designed with rubber soles and a water-repellent finish, they’re great for all-weather wear.

Tory Burch Bouclé Pumps

Searching for bouclé shoes you can wear to work? Tory Burch has you covered. These sleek pumps are lined with fuzzy bouclé, and they’re finished with glossy black heels that add the perfect dose of contrast.

Penelope Chilvers Peaseblossom Fleece Slippers

These Penelope Chilvers slippers are the kind of shoes we could spend all day in. The shoes are lined with bouclé inside and out, so they’re a dream to slip your feet into. And since they’re equipped with rubber soles, you can get away with wearing them outside the house.

ROAM Fuzzy Platform Slides

These ROAM platform slides are some of our favorite bouclé shoes. The on-trend slides are lined with fuzzy bouclé and padded with plush memory foam. And their cushioned footbeds contour to your feet to keep you extra-comfy.