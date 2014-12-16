StyleCaster
Cozy, Sexy, and Totally Chic: A Winter Loungewear Editorial

Cozy, Sexy, and Totally Chic: A Winter Loungewear Editorial

Cozy, Sexy, and Totally Chic: A Winter Loungewear Editorial
StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

This week we are cozying up at home in this season’s yummiest lingerie loungewear. We’re channeling the season in soft sweaters, high waisted briefs, long johns, and bralettes in pastel shades and pretty fabrics. Curl up with a cup of tea and enjoy.

Photographer: Kat Borchat 

Stylist: Neelo Noory 

Hair & Makeup: Juanita Lyon @ Celestine Agency

Model: Natascha van de Pol

H&M Knit Hat, BDG Tyler Heathered Bralette

BDG Cuddle Up Sweater 

Carmella Leticia Bodysuit 

Eberjey Pima Goddess Plunge Bra and Low Rider Bikini; Missguided Sleeveless Trench Coat 

Silence + Noise Alexis Strappy Soft Bra , Ariel Gordon Rose Gold Love Knot Ring 

Photo: Kat Borchat

Silence + Noise Alexis Strappy Soft Bra , Ariel Gordon Rose Gold Love Knot Ring 

Underella by Ella Moss 

