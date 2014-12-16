Cozy, Sexy, and Totally Chic: A Winter Loungewear Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on ? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

This week we are cozying up at home in this season’s yummiest lingerie loungewear. We’re channeling the season in soft sweaters, high waisted briefs, long johns, and bralettes in pastel shades and pretty fabrics. Curl up with a cup of tea and enjoy.

Photographer: Kat Borchat

Stylist: Neelo Noory

Hair & Makeup: Juanita Lyon @ Celestine Agency

Model: Natascha van de Pol