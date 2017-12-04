StyleCaster
16 Ways to Create a Reading Nook That’s so Cozy, You’ll Wish for Cold Weather

16 Ways to Create a Reading Nook That’s so Cozy, You’ll Wish for Cold Weather

by
STYLECASTER | Cozy Reading Nooks
16 Start slideshow
Photo: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

When it comes to winter, there’s pretty much nothing—except maybe cozy sweaters and peppermint bark—that gets me more excited about the season than the idea of having an acceptable excuse to stay in and hunker down, preferably under a really soft blanket with a really good book. FOMO? More like FOGO (fear of going out). I know, I’m super cool.

If you’re a bookworm like me, or you just want your home to be more conducive to cuddling, click and learn from the 16 spaces and products ahead.

A hint? Soft, fuzzy, furry fabrics go a long way toward making you feel like a regular living room or den is a place you actually want to lounge for hours. Oh, and plants and candles also add tons of atmosphere (just turn on the light when you actually read).

A version of this article was originally published in September 2016.

1 of 16

Photo: The Jungalow

Irving Upholstered Leather Armchair in Stetson Chesnut, $999; at Pottery Barn

Photo: Free People

Jonathan Adler Mongolian Lamb Fur Throw Pillow, $325; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Assembly Home Isolde Kilim Printed Rug, from $34; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Burnished Candle, from $18; at Anthropologie

Photo: Fashionismo

Cozychic Throw in Dove, $147; at Barefoot Dreams

Photo: Bolig

Gubi Grasshopper Floor Lamp, $875; at Design Within Reach

Photo: Jenny J Norris

Ivory Faux Fur Throw, $254; at Ethan Allen

Photo: Moon to Moon

Reclaimed Pine Floating Shelf, $79; at West Elm

