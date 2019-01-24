13 Cozy Products That Promise to Get You Through Your Winter Hibernation Phase

Scroll To See More Images

Now that we’re all back to the real world and are no longer in a dreamy haze of binge-watching TV with a rum-spiked eggnog in hand, blissfully unaware of the day of the week, the next best thing we all look forward to doing the second the clock strikes 5 p.m. is rushing home to turn down the lights, light some candles, slip into fuzzy slippers, wrap ourselves in a faux-fur blanket and surround ourselves with veritably cozy products.

And if you don’t have the essentials to turn your home into a wintertime sanctuary so you can successfully hibernate your way to the slightly warmer temps of spring, we have you covered. From bedding and blankets to pajamas you won’t ever want to take off, here are the products you absolutely need this winter.

Out From Under Feather-Soft Crew Socks, $8 at Urban Outfitters

Because if your feet aren’t warm, you aren’t warm.

Wax Buffalo Wanderlust Candle, $22 at Wax Buffalo

Nothing will have you dreaming of warmer days ahead more than this luxurious candle with notes of patchouli, black pepper, eucalyptus and sweet cedar.

Ekouaer Pajamas,$40.99 at Amazon

Can’t go wrong with the top-rated PJs on Amazon—especially when they’re this cute

Amped Fleece Throw Blanket, $49 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect throw for Netflix-binging.

Snow Day Robe, $69.95 at Anthropologie

The second you roll out of bed, throw on this appropriately named, irresistibly soft robe.

Fiddle-Leaf Fig Plant, $29.99 at Home Depot

Winter can leave you seriously craving green grass and plants. A houseplant is an easy way to get your green fix. Plus, houseplants have some amazing health benefits too. If a fiddle-leaf fig isn’t your style, check out some of our other favorite low-maintenance houseplants.

Iridescent Boho Glass Candle, $28 at Urban Outfitters

Candles that look great and will warm you right up.

Charlton Home Abbey Box Reversible Comforter Set, $59.99 at Wayfair

This navy blue-hued comforter with a plush micro-mink Sherpa and a faux-suede texture is so popular it has nearly 3,000 reviews and a 4.5 rating. How could you go wrong?

Madewell the Loafer Scuff Slipper, $19.75 at Nordstrom

Stylish and soft, you’ll never want to take these suede, fur-lined slippers off.

Dylan Cropped Joggers, $68 at Anthropologie

On nights when you just want to throw on a sweater, pair it with these joggers.

Breville BTM800XL One-Touch Tea Maker, $219.77 at Amazon

Sure, the price is steep, but it’s everyone’s favorite tea maker on Amazon, and who can resist a quickly brewed cup of steaming hot tea on a chilly night?

Mueller Espresso Machine, $79.99 at Amazon

It’s the easiest shot of espresso you could possibly make, and it’s a best-seller on Amazon.

Ojia Plush Mongolian Faux-Fur Throw Pillow, $16.99 at Amazon

Rest your head on a super-soft faux-fur throw pillow. (And don’t forget to get a pillow insert.)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Originally posted on SheKnows.