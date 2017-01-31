13 Cozy Hotel Room Décor Hacks to Steal for Your Own Place

There’s nothing lovelier than checking into a hotel that makes you feel so at home that you’re sad to leave when it’s time to actually go home. This recently happened to me when I stayed at Bernardus Lodge & Spa in Carmel Valley, CA. I arrived on a cold, drizzly night to a room featuring a blazing fire, heated bathroom floors, gorgeous adjustable lighting, a super-inviting jacuzzi, and fluffy beds with cashmere throws at the ends.

The next day (when it was a little sunnier), I was given a tour of the property, which sprawls over 28 stunning acres of orchards and gardens in Northern California wine country. Every inch of it was gorgeous, but my favorite part were 14 large, ultra-private new luxury villas built into the hillside with verandas overlooking idyllic views. Decorated by interior design firm Arcsine, the rooms were chic and sophisticated, with al fresco fire pits, hammered copper soaking tubs (which I’ll probably dream about for months), and a palette of soft neutrals and rich earth tones that gave off a soothing, stay-and-relax vibe. You can imagine why it wasn’t easy to check out.

Luckily, if you’ve had a similar travel experience, there are some ways you can bring the cozy, stylish vibe of well-designed hotels to your own home. Ahead, check out some visual inspiration from some of our favorites, plus shopping picks for how to recreate the looks yourself.