10 Cozy Pieces Under $25 Trending on Amazon Right Now

It’s still winter — which means it’s also still cuffing season, giving us another excuse to be a homebody and cuddle up on the couch (whether solo or with an S.O.). And, with many of us still working from home for the foreseeable future, there’s no better time or excuse to refresh your comfy loungewear lineup with some surprisingly cute new staples.

Frankly, the past year has been all about comfortable, stay-at-home sartorial staples, which has — whether out of necessity thanks to strict social distancing measures in place or organically (or via Instagram) — has caused loungewear to become a bona fide fashion trends. From chunky knit joggers and bike shorts to oversized t-shirts and fuzzy slippers to keep your feet nice and toasty, the cozy style movement has clearly endured — and frankly, we’re definitely not complaining about it.

Of course, just because you want to be comfy doesn’t mean you have to resort to your stained sweatpants from high school and a beat-up t-shirt that’s definitely seen better days. From luxe faux fur-lined slippers to stylish waffle knit two-piece sets and super soft sweaters that you’ll want to wear both in and out, there are plenty of on-trend styles to shop guilt-free on Amazon for under $25 or under a piece. Indeed, it’s time to snuggle up in style.

MissLife Two-Piece Sweater Set

Sweater short sets are quite possibly the biggest loungewear trend of the moment, and this cute set comes in a slew of on-trend colorways.

Long Bay Faux Fur Slippers

I mean, could these be any cuter?!

Gihuo Casual Jumpsuit With Pockets

TBH, I want to wear this all day everyday.

KIRUNDO Stripe Color Block Sweater

Stripes were ~the~ sweater print of the year, and we’re forecasting this trend is going to endure.

Zaful Cropped Teddy Jacket

A teddy jacket for under $25? Yes, please!

Soly Hux Drawstring Tie-Dye Sweatpants

Another print trend AYM? Tie-Dye. Because why shouldn’t your comfy sweats also be stylish?

Verdusa Two-Piece Lounge Set

It’s time to replenish your pajama collection.

MaaMgic Womens Large Soft Scarf

This super-soft scarf feels like cashmere — without the cashmere price tag.

Romwe Colorblock Sweatshirt

This oversized cord sweatshirt gives me major varsity vibes.

Verdusa Cropped Teddy Pull-Over

Another teddy piece on a budget — because you really can’t overdo the teddy trend.