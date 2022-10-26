Oprah Named These Ultra-Soft & Breathable Sheets One of Her ‘Favorite Things’—& They’re on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Anything Oprah recommends immediately goes straight into our carts, especially around the holiday’s when she releases her coveted list of “Favorite Things.” While we’re all waiting patiently to hear 2022’s top picks, it’s still worth noting what has been deemed Oprah-approved in years past, like the incredibly soft and luxe offerings from Cozy Earth. Oprah has included the brand on her list for four years in a row (!!!) which means its products are obviously legit.

Cozy Earth’s Plush Lounge Socks, Bamboo Joggers and Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas have all been named her favorites previously, but we’re especially intrigued by the Bamboo Sheet Set. Finding the perfect set of sheets requires an in-depth search—or a hefty amount from your wallet. Luckily, the brand is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide during its anniversary sale, meaning you can snag the super soft and breathable set (among other top-selling products) for far less.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Described as bringing you “bedtime bliss” by the brand, the best-selling sheet set is crafted with a breathable bamboo fabric that regulates temperatures (we’re looking at you, hot sleepers) while the sateen finish provides a super soft feel that enhances your sleep experience every night. Oprah even described the bedding as the “softest EVER,” per the brand, which is some pretty high remarks. Not to mention, the sets enhanced weave design protects against piling and even prolongs its shelf-life.

Each set comes equipped with everything you need to set up the perfect sleep oasis: a fitted sheet, top sheet and two pillowcases. Pick from seven different earth-toned, neutral shades that really speak to the Cozy Earth name.

Beyond Oprah-approval, the sheet set also has over 4,300 five-star ratings from reviewers to back it up. One shopper referred to it as a “game changer,” writing that it’s “absolutely worth the hype” since the sheets feel “extremely soft and keep the perfect temperature all night long.” A second fan called them the “best sheets they’ve ever slept on,” raving that they are both “beautiful and rich looking.”

Time is ticking to score Oprah’s favorite sheets for up to 25 percent off during the brand’s anniversary sale! Offerings are also available via Amazon.