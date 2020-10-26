13 Ridiculously Cozy Cabins You Can Escape to This Winter

Scroll To See More Images

After spending an insane amount of time cooped up in our homes this year, many of us are probably looking for a way to make a safe getaway this winter. Cabins are idyllic little places for you to unwind and relax for a quick weekend trip or a more extended week-long vacation. They look great on the ‘gram and have plenty of deluxe amenities to make sure you have an extra special retreat. We scoured Airbnb to find super cozy cabins all across the country, so don’t have to scroll endlessly to find somewhere to rest your head, whether you’re in Texas or New York.

Whether you prefer to run to warmer weather as soon as you get a whiff of snow or want to be stationed directly in front of the fire for the entirety of winter, we’ve got you covered. There’s even a themed Airbnb on our list, which Great Gatsby fans will love, and one of those trendy boxes.

These getaways have all kinds of fun amenities, like hot tubs, heated pools and heated bathroom floors. Grab your comfy sweaters, fuzzy slippers and a stack of books, because these Airbnbs are going to inspire you to pack your bags for one of these isolated cabins.

1. Cliffside on the Inside & Out

This might not be what you imagine when you picture a cabin, but this cabin is truly a unique experience. Located in the rural desert inside McElmo Canyon, this Colorado Airbnb will allow you to get away from it all and get up and personal with nature. The host does mention to be aware of “critters,” like geckos and bobcats.

2. Romantic Cabin Near the Mountains

This picturesque Montana cabin has everything you could want: An outdoor jacuzzi, a roaring fireplace and cute rustic decor. If you’re looking to get some R&R with your SO, it’s the perfect place. It’s also a stone’s throw away from Yellowstone, so there are plenty of hiking opportunities.

3. A-Frame Under the Stars

Throw it back to the ’70s with this isolated two-bedroom cabin in Arizona. You’ll definitely be able to see stars in this night sky. It borders Coconino National Forest, which means there are many outdoor excursion options. And you can pretend like you’re a model—because this A-Frame was featured in an American Eagle campaign.

4. A Box in the Woods

Do you need to go off the grid for a bit? This isn’t exactly a cabin, but it’s made of wood, so it’s close enough. These little trendy boxes are all over Instagram. This Wisconsin Airbnb has all of the amenities you need—kitchen and bathroom—so you can stay cozied up all weekend.

5. A Heated Pool in Winter

There are not one but two heated bathing options in this upstate New York Airbnb. There’s a luxe egg tub and a heated pool, so you can enjoy the outdoors even in cold weather. Plus, this place has tons of windows, so you’ll be able to enjoy 360-degree views of the forest.

6. Rustic Chic

We’ve never seen such a stylish cabin with the artful windows and elegant over-the-bed chandelier. This Airbnb in Texas is a perfect romantic getaway for two. It has a private backyard, outdoor shower and hot tub, so it’s like your own personal oasis.

7. Rustic & Relaxing A-Frame

There’s wood everywhere you look in this A-Frame. You certainly won’t forget that you’re in the forests of Big Bear, California. If you’re a skiing or snowboarding fan, you’ll love this Airbnb’s proximity to the slopes. But if you would rather sip on Hot Toddys, it has leather sofas, plopped in front of a big TV, which look perfect for chilling in all day (and night) long.

8. Cute Riverfront Cabin

If the news cycle is taking a toll and you want to unplug for a weekend, this Michigan spot will give you what you need—because it doesn’t have WiFi or a TV. Do you think you can handle it? What it does have is a view of the clear Pere Marquette River and plenty of puzzles and board games to help pass the time.

9. Cabin in the Colorado Mountains

With five whole acres to yourself, you’ll get plenty of privacy at this Airbnb. Located up in the Colorado Rockies, you’ll get a big dose of nature—mountains, trees and even a babbling brook. The cabin sleeps four and certainly looks idyllic in the snow.

10. Rustic Red Barn

If you’ve had dreams of staying in one of those good old-fashioned red barns, now’s your chance. This barn in Red Hook, New York, is so spacious and has plenty of interesting architecture. For readers, there are plenty of hidden nooks to curl up with a good book.

11. Modern Vermont Hideaway

Hit the snowy slopes while you stay at this Airbnb. After you come, you can warm yourself by the fire. Instead of going for a rustic decor style, this A-Frame is bright, light and modern. It can fit up to eight guests.

12. Prohibition Paradise

Got a thing for the 1920s or The Great Gatsby? Channel Jay and stay at this Prohibition-themed cabin. You better bring your best flapper dress and vodka for Martinis. You can pretend you’re in a different century, because you’ll have 1.5 acres to yourself. The Airbnb is situated in Wimberely, Texas.

13. Treetop Getaway

Overlook the forest in this unique treehouse. It has a bridge, which is strung with lights, so you can visit all three rooms, which are aptly named Body, Mind and Spirit. It’s also in Atlanta, Georgia, so you can explore the Southern city.

A version of this story was originally published on Dec 2015.