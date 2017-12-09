16 Cozy Bedrooms That Will Make You Want to Spend All Day in Bed

After a long day out and about, sometimes all you want to do is climb back into bed and do nothing—especially when it’s raining, snowing, or really damn cold. We fully approve of hibernating during winter, which is why we’ve collected inspiration for making your own bedroom a little cozier.

Hygge-fying your sanctuary can be as simple as grabbing an oversized throw and tossing it on the end of your bed. And if you want to really step it up, you can play with accessories like firefly string lights, fuzzy chairs, textured throw pillows, and bohemian lamps.

Click through the slideshow ahead, and get ready to create a cozy winter bedroom you’ll never want to leave.