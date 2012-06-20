Cowabunga! 17 Beach Staples to Celebrate International Surf Day

Good news for all you sporty beach bums out there — International Surf Day is finally here! Thanks to being inspired by Lindsay Lohan‘s latest surfer film, we’ve been lately wanting to channel our inner surfer, even if we can’t escape the city and ride the waves at the beach.

But don’t fret too much if you’re stuck in the city like us or if you just hate going to the beach (we don’t know why you would hate going to the beach, but to each his own), ’cause we managed to round up some cute finds that can transition excellently from the beach to the streets.

To help you channel your inner surfer today, check out our top picks in the galley above that includes some beauty products for those perfect set of beach nails, some cute cover-ups along with some adorable swimwear to rock underneath — plus, you might even die for the unusual surfboard we threw in as well (pun totally intended).