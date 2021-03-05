Emily DiDonato On Her New Skincare Brand & Why She Loves Just For Men

If you grew up in the early aughts, you’ll recognize model Emily DiDonato right away. She was a part of our childhood as a face of Maybelline, as well as Victoria’s Secret, Guess? and Ralph Lauren. Now, the 30-year-old is the face of her very own skincare line. DiDonato just rolled out Covey Skincare, a three-part skincare system for all skin types.

The supermodel teamed up with her best friend, Google executive Christina Uribe, and for three years worked to create a line that will soothe and hydrate skin, while active ingredients go to work. “We really wanted to create a trusted skincare routine that was simple, effective and compatible,” DiDonato tells STYLECASTER. “We made sure all the products were really effective but also really gentle.” The results? A non-stripping, makeup-removing cleanser, brightening vitamin C serum and nourishing moisturizer.

Of course, DiDonato reaches her own skincare–but she’s not just a luxury girl. “People always tell me I have really nice hair, but I actually really struggle with a dry scalp,” she says. “People always think I’m using these bougie, fancy things.” When in fact, DiDonato really likes Neutrogena T/Gel Extra Strength Therapeutic Shampoo ($7.98 at Amazon), which helps relieve an itchy scalp. We love a drugstore shampoo with serious benefits and a model who isn’t above using one.

And that’s not her only affordable staple. DiDonato reveals she recently bought Just For Men Mustache & Beard ($8.72 at Amazon) to dye her eyebrows. “Why doesn’t Just for Men straight up market to women?” she asks. (FWIW, although many use this beard dye for their eyebrows, it’s not approved as safe for use round the eyes, which is why it’s not marketed as such.) It should be Just For Everyone, in her humble opinion.

Watch the above video to learn more about DiDonato’s skincare routine, the adorable way she met her husband and all about her popular YouTube channel. Then, read about each of her skincare products below.

First of All Cleanser, $29; CLICK TO BUY

Laced with nourishing aloe leaf juice and babassu oil to gently strip away impurities.

Next Up Vitamin C Serum, $59; CLICK TO BUY

Bursting with vitamin C and E, as well as grape seed extract for antioxidant power.

Last But Not Least Moisturizer, $49; CLICK TO BUY

Loaded with squalane, sodium hyaluronate and glycerin for the ultimate hydration.