The Coveted: Get To Know The Girls Behind Fashion’s New Site

When you work online, it’s easy to become jaded, and after a while all of the new sites you discover start to look the same. But every once in a long while, you’ll see something that really blows your mind, and that very thing happened this past Friday.

A new website called The Coveted went live, and creators Stephanie Mark and Erin Kleinberg with photographer Jake Rosenberg take readers inside the closets and homes of internationally known trendsetters and tastemakers. Buyers, fashion editors, stylists and publicists open their doors, and give fashion fans an intimate look at their most treasured personal belongings, and in turn, at their unique personalities.

I spoke with Stephanie and Erin about the new project (which will be updated twice weekly) about how the site came to be, where they look for inspiration, whose stuff they most want to steal and whose closets they are dying to raid.

Aside from The Coveted, what do you girls do?

Erin is a clothing designer, she has her own line called ErinKleinberg, and I am a freelance stylist.

What inspired you to start the site?

We were sitting around thinking about how we wanted to do something really innovative Erin was really inspired by The Social Network. We thought about how we could create a site with content that’s really different from anything else out there, and we knew we didn’t want to talk about the news. So many other sites focus on celebrities, but our versions of celebrities are editors, designers and stylists. We wanted to highlight people that are usually behind the scenes.

What online sites do you visit for inspiration?

StyleCaster

Net-A-Porter

Jak and Jil

Refinery 29

Into The Gloss

Style.com

Garance Dor

When it comes to getting inspiration, do you consider yourself a “magazine person” or a “web person”?

That’s a tough one it takes me a really long time to get through a great magazine, because I want to make sure I catch every single detail. But we’ve learned so much about the web from working on The Coveted, and we have a great respect for both online and print publications.

Is there a specific criteria subjects need to fit in order to get featured on the site?

We look for people who have stellar personal style, and who are just cool people. Their things don’t have to be high-end or designer, we just want someone whose personality is really executed through his or her clothes.

What aspects set your site apart from all of the others out there?

We think that incorporating personal stories and quotes into the photos is unique to The Coveted. We want to get to know each person more in depth, and style is a great way to learn more about someone we want our site to get that across. But of course, we were inspired by everyone else online.

Who has had the most inspirational closet or home so far?

There are two: The first is John Gerhardt, the Creative Director of Holt Renfrew in Canada. He has the most well-edited collection that I’ve ever seen! Everything he has can be worn any time and through every season. The second is Tracy Taylor, the US editor of Net-A-Porter. Her clothes truly celebrate fashion, and we really felt that vibe while we were there. Her closet is filled with patterns, bright colors and great vintage everything is unique, beautiful and really interesting.

Is there an element of interior design that you’ve seen in one of your subjects’ apartments that you’re dying to copy?

EVERYTHING! Every time we leave a new place, we both say that our apartments need a real makeover! But working on the site has really opened my eyes to the use of color. It can be so amazing and wonderful, and walking into a colorful room makes your day a little brighter.

Who’s apartments and closets do you dream of raiding for The Coveted?

Isabel Marant

Dries van Noten

Carine Roitfeld

Garance Dor

Michelle Obama

You’ve been in so many cool homes, are there certain things that continually impress you, no matter how many times you see them?

Whenever anyone has an incredible closet or a separate dressing room it always blows us away. They’re so organized and it’s great that people have this private sanctuary dedicated to getting dressed, and they turn it into a little ritual.