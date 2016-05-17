Plus-Size Online Shoppers, Here’s Your New Go-To Site

If there’s one thing the plus-size market has been missing for the past, oh, few decades or so, it’s options. And while in recent years, the number of brands and stores catering to sizes greater than a 12 has expanded significantly (and branched out far beyond the dreaded muumuus of yore), it’s still always welcome news to hear of another boutique throwing its hat into the ring—especially when mainstream retailers and department stores are, by and large, still kind of blowing it in the plus-size space.

The most recent e-commerce entrant is Coverstory, a three-week-old store launched by Heidi Kan, a fashion-industry veteran with experience in both plus- and straight-size manufacturing.

“I have a lot of close friends that are plus-size, and I always hear them complain that they can’t find anything to buy because everything is either too sexy or too matronly,” she explains. “I saw that there was a void and a need for a curated, contemporary site for cool, curvy ladies.

With Coverstory, she hopes to curate a mix of under-the-radar indie labels and established brands—so far, the selection includes Universal Standard (a Theory-esque line of wear-anywhere basics and work-friendly separates), Hackwith Design House (a size-inclusive, Made-in-America collection), and Rachel Pally (L.A.’s favorite maxidress designer). With Hackwith, the boutique collaborated on an exclusive tie-front skirt and boat-neck top—an outfit we could see arty Scandinavian types—and those of us who just want to look like them—snapping up in a minute.

The site also carries accessories—the earrings, Kan says, are already a customer favorite—and in the future she hopes to expand even further.

“When you’re shopping, you don’t necessarily just look for clothes—that’s how I feel—and the goal is to eventually carry home goods as well, to have it evolve into a full plus-size lifestyle shopping destination.”

Ahead, see 10 of our favorite pieces from the site right now.