COVERGIRL Celebrates Americana Style: Event Recap

You can’t celebrate the summer without embracing the fashion and beauty trends that go along with it. Last weekend, COVERGIRL brought hundreds of style enthusiasts to the Montauk’s iconic Surf Lodge. Guests were treated to nail art, make-up consultations, digital savvy photo booths, and products from the brand’s new Flamed Out collection.

In true Hamptons fashion, the experience took place on the waterfront with live musical performances by DJ KISS and Samantha Ronson and we captured it all. Be sure to check out the slideshow above for our favorite Americana looks plus browse our Weekend Style and Weekend Beauty content for the latest in summer fashion, makeup, and celebrity insider tips!

Want to attend an exclusive pop-up experience near you? The Easy Breezy Block Party Bus will be making a total of nine stops this summer. Follow @COVERGIRL on Twitter and Instagram for up-to-the-minute tour location information and use the #easybreezysummer hashtag to share your summer beauty looks!

For more information on our relationship with COVERGIRL: cmp.ly/3

1 of 23

Click through for Americana inspired style, beauty, and more!

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

COVERGIRL bringing an #EasyBreezySummer across the country.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

Stripes are the perfect accessory for any summer event. 

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

COVERGIRL showed off their new Flamed Out collection by pampering guests to complimentary makeovers.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

StyleCaster's Meghan Cross (center) shows off her new CoverGirl Lipslicks lip balm with a kiss.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

We love these summer inspired colorful bikes!

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

House guests embrace the #EasyBreezySummer out on the deck.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

Guests enjoyed complementary makeovers using COVERGIRL's new Flamed Out collection.

Photo: http://www.joyjacobsparties.com//http://www.joyjacobsparties.com/

StyleCaster's Drew Tillman relaxes in the shade.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

This party-goer sports custom shades, a perfect addition to a simple white tee.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

Custom nail art was available for everyone.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

 Photographer Joy Jacobs shows off smoky eyes.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

Chic shades and compact hair brushes were essentials for the summer heat.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/http://www.joyjacobsparties.com/

StyleCaster's Cailan Cassidy and The Vivant's senior editor Leah Bourne sport gladiators.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

 This boho chic ensemble is both on-trend and practical for the heat.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

 This funky cutout dress was ideal for the hot summer day.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

Bianca Caampued, co-founder of Small Girls PR, checks out her new manicure.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

Delicious seafood is a must when hanging out by the water.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

A party-goer embraces the sun and shows off a bold red lip.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

 We love this crochet number–the success is all in the details.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

 This duo knows how to make summer style look easy and effortless.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

We couldn't help but snap a photo of this amazing dress.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

A classic black dress gets an update thanks to sexy cut-outs.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

