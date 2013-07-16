COVERGIRL Celebrates Americana Style: Event Recap

You can’t celebrate the summer without embracing the fashion and beauty trends that go along with it. Last weekend, COVERGIRL brought hundreds of style enthusiasts to the Montauk’s iconic Surf Lodge. Guests were treated to nail art, make-up consultations, digital savvy photo booths, and products from the brand’s new Flamed Out collection.

In true Hamptons fashion, the experience took place on the waterfront with live musical performances by DJ KISS and Samantha Ronson and we captured it all. Be sure to check out the slideshow above for our favorite Americana looks plus browse our Weekend Style and Weekend Beauty content for the latest in summer fashion, makeup, and celebrity insider tips!

Want to attend an exclusive pop-up experience near you? The Easy Breezy Block Party Bus will be making a total of nine stops this summer. Follow @COVERGIRL on Twitter and Instagram for up-to-the-minute tour location information and use the #easybreezysummer hashtag to share your summer beauty looks!

For more information on our relationship with COVERGIRL: cmp.ly/3