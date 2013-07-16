COVERGIRL Celebrates Americana Style: Event Recap

You can’t celebrate the summer without embracing the fashion and beauty trends that go along with it. Last weekend, COVERGIRL brought hundreds of style enthusiasts to the Montauk’s iconic Surf Lodge. Guests were treated to nail art, make-up consultations, digital savvy photo booths, and products from the brand’s new Flamed Out collection.
In true Hamptons fashion, the experience took place on the waterfront with live musical performances by DJ KISS and Samantha Ronson and we captured it all. Be sure to check out the slideshow above for our favorite Americana looks plus browse our Weekend Style and Weekend Beauty content for the latest in summer fashion, makeup, and celebrity insider tips!
Want to attend an exclusive pop-up experience near you? The Easy Breezy Block Party Bus will be making a total of nine stops this summer. Follow @COVERGIRL on Twitter and Instagram for up-to-the-minute tour location information and use the #easybreezysummer hashtag to share your summer beauty looks!
Click through for Americana inspired style, beauty, and more!
Stripes are the perfect accessory for any summer event.
COVERGIRL showed off their new Flamed Out collection by pampering guests to complimentary makeovers.
StyleCaster's Meghan Cross (center) shows off her new CoverGirl Lipslicks lip balm with a kiss.
We love these summer inspired colorful bikes!
House guests embrace the #EasyBreezySummer out on the deck.
Guests enjoyed complementary makeovers using COVERGIRL's new Flamed Out collection.
StyleCaster's Drew Tillman relaxes in the shade.
This party-goer sports custom shades, a perfect addition to a simple white tee.
Custom nail art was available for everyone.
Photographer Joy Jacobs shows off smoky eyes.
Chic shades and compact hair brushes were essentials for the summer heat.
StyleCaster's Cailan Cassidy and The Vivant's senior editor Leah Bourne sport gladiators.
This boho chic ensemble is both on-trend and practical for the heat.
This funky cutout dress was ideal for the hot summer day.
Bianca Caampued, co-founder of Small Girls PR, checks out her new manicure.
Delicious seafood is a must when hanging out by the water.
A party-goer embraces the sun and shows off a bold red lip.
We love this crochet number–the success is all in the details.
This duo knows how to make summer style look easy and effortless.
We couldn't help but snap a photo of this amazing dress.
A classic black dress gets an update thanks to sexy cut-outs.
