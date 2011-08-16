Cover Wars: Katie Holmes Vs. Cindy Crawford as Screen Sirens

The age of the well-coiffed ladylike lady has returned, leaving the tired existence of the girls with unwashed hair in leather jackets at the wayside. Two Euro covers feature two very recognizable faces looking all demure and red lipped and sultry. 90s superCindy Crawford facesHarper’s Bazaar Singapore, while Mrs. Cruise herself, Katie Holmes, coversElle Russia.

Holmes wears a high-neck red coat with soft wavy hair, while Cindy is a bit more vampy in a dress that reminds me of Demi Moore in Indecent Proposal and an updo that’s meant to make her look bobbed. Both look hot, but I think Cindy’s is the stronger cover the supers still have it in my opinion.

Who are you feeling?



