Cover War: Beyonce Sees Red on 2 Bazaar Covers

Beyonce, who has really stepped up her fashion game lately, is covering the UK Harper’s Bazaar September issue. Beyonce looks great and we’re big fans, but with her two covers both in red dresses we have to decide: which cover do we like more?

The newsstand cover (left) features Beyonce in Gucci. With her half smile she’s looking a bit coy. The subscriber cover (right) is much more intense with the sheen of the Armani Prive, and the S&M vibe of Beyonce pulling on her ponytail. We think the ladder cover packs a bit more of a punch.

Take a look at the whole shoot where Beyonce gets all meta and turns the camera on herself and tell us which are you feeling? Or will you take Sasha Fierce however you can get her?