Cover Leak: Kate Moss! Reese Witherspoon Dress Update

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Kate covers Harper’s Bazaar US. Cover leak! (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Nigel Barker admits America’s Next Top Model has never been in Vogue, saying We started in a very commercial area, and right now, seventeen seasons later, weve never been more in Vogue. You know, Italian Vogue is our magazine sponsor, Andr Leon Talley is our permanent judge.” Anna cannot be bought. (The Cut)

Reese Witherspoon wore a light pink dress by Monique Lhuillier for her wedding. (Us)

Liam Gallagher is acting like quite the gentleman, comparing his line to Jay Z’s telling Spin,”You’re going to be f***ing arrested wearing his gear and you’re going to pull a really nice-looking bird wearing mine.” (Vogue UK)

Victorias Secret will be live Tweeting from the VIP Swim Event today in LA. Follow at @VictoriasSecret to hear from Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel and Miranda Kerr. (Victoria’s Secret)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Modelinia Look who just joined twitter: Georgia May Jagger! Follow her @georgiajagger! Will do.

RT @Krupp_Cake What color should replace the LBD? White!

RT @Rupaul Word of the day: leotarded Those animal print leggings are leotarded?

RT @BarneysNY If you could makeover one celebrity in Barneys New York threads, who would you choose? Oh, @jimmyfallon…#bnythreads hmm, I’d go with Ke$ha. #makeunder.