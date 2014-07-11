7 Styling Tricks To Steal From the Paris Couture Shows

Completely gaga over the high-end fashions at Paris Couture week? Don’t despair that pretty much everything shown on the runways is out of your budget—and everything most assuredly is, which is why there are likely only about 4,000 women who shop couture worldwide—because there are plenty of styling tricks that you can steal from the world’s most fashionable runways.

Surprisingly, these high-fashion collections are packed with genius styling ideas that are easy to incorporate into our everyday style—and on a budget! From the insanely chic head wraps at Giambattista Valli to the cinched waists at Christian Dior, there are certainly tricks to dressing like you are wearing couture, even if your actually wearing a look you scored from Forever 21 for less than 20 bucks.

