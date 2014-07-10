Paris Couture Street Style: The 50 Best Looks

The bi-annual haute couture shows in Paris are meant to showcase some of the season’s most spectacular fashion on the runways, but sometimes the most memorable style statements happen outside of the shows. This Fall 2014 season, which wraps up officially tomorrow, is no exception.
Between Russian street style star Elena Perminova wowing in a metallic cocktail dress and boater hat combo at Christian Dior to Caroline Issa proving that you can and should match your shoes to your dress, this couture fashion week has featured some seriously jaw-dropping street style.
Scroll through the gallery above for our 50 favorite looks from the week, and let us know in the comments what outfit you are dying to copy!
Pulling off pants and an asymmetric floor-length tunic isn't for fashion amateurs.
This pink jacket and tilted boater hat combo is both super adorable, and easy to imitate.
Elena Perminova was captured at the Christian Dior show in a metallic cocktail dress, a boater hat, and flats. Everything about this combo just works.
Miroslava Duma wins at street style in this ankle-length fuschia camo coat, and ankle-strap sandals.
This white lab coat inspired dress is complemented perfectly with a neon Christian Dior bag and quirky sneakers.
Red, white, blue, and one of the most fun dresses we have ever seen? Yes, please.
Fashion blogger extraordinare Susie Lau of Susie Bubble proves yet again that she is a expert when it comes to layering in the summer.
This 1950s-inspired cocktail dress, paired with retro heels, is perfect for a day out and about in Paris.
Break all of the rules of summer style wearing cut-off shorts and over-the-knee boots.
Miroslava Duma's sleeveless sweater is a killer statement piece. No wonder the street style photogs ate it up during couture week.
Emma Watson stole the show at Christian Dior in this seriously cool dress and asymmetric black and white heels.
Looking for inspiration for how to wear sneakers while making them fashionable? This is it.
Street style star turned designer Ulyana Sergeenko wowed during the couture shows in a Dolce & Gabbana dress and straw hat.
We are seriously digging this sporty, but cocktail ready, outfit.
This all white military-inspired outfit gets a boost thanks to leopard gladiator sandals.
Star print pants and Fendi fur as an accent? Yes, please.
Marble-print pants with a tucked-in button down is daring, while being total practical. We'll be copying this outfit, like, tomorrow.
When in doubt, wear a crisp white suit and black pumps.
Mules and yellow satin car coat is the perfect combo for watching couture in.
Mix master Olivia Palermo did it again with this chic ensemble.
This transparent bomber jacket is the ultimate statement piece. We love it paired over a striped top.
We love the combo of this ladylike white transparent dress and black motorcycle jacket.
This architectural dress is perfect for sitting front row at couture, we must admit.
Give a minimalist outfit a boost thanks to a seriously swoon-worthy pair of shoes, like this couture-goer did.
A cropped blouse and circle skirt is perfect for a day out and about in Paris.
We love the idea of pairing a serious evening skirt with a graphic T-shirt.
Steal a styling trick from this street style star by layering two black jackets over each other.
Looking for inspiration for styling a simple slip dress? Layer it with a menswear sweater.
Matching print separates is a huge trend this season.
Nothing is quite as chic on a woman as a menswear-inspired tuxedo, and here's the proof.
What's not to love about this outift? The print dress? The Chanel choker? It all works.
This shorts suit is just dreamy, and perfect for making a statement during the daytime.
We love the mix of red heels and pink flowers here. Don't be afraid to have fun with color.
This is the ultimate belted knit dress, and a street style statement to boot.
Belt a shirt dress, throw on a cool straw topper, and you're be good to go.
Sometimes the perfect pair of white trousers is all you need to stand out from the pack.
Pantsuits are making a huge comeback. Here, one of our favorites of the bunch.
This full floral skirt recalls silhouttes from the 1950s, but feels totally modern here.
Can we trade closets with Miroslava Duma, please? This satin car coat is everything.
Caroline Issa sure knows how to rock a red dress and matching red heels.
What's not to love about this entire outfit? The perfect dress? The perfect pink pumps? And the Fendi fur charm? This is just a yes all around.
Make a crop top look elegant imitating this pitch-perfect outfit.
We love the color combination of acid yellow and cobalt brought together with this outfit.
This graphic sweater layered over a brocade dress feels so right.
Proof that sometimes all you need is the perfect pair of jeans.
Primary colors were clearly have a major moment among street style stars during couture.
Proof that you can in fact wear leather during the summer. Thanks Miroslava Duma.
This is the way to make an athletic-inspired outfit look totally glamourous.
Wondering what to pair your blue dress with? Try matching blue shoes for an unexpected outfit.
It's hard to go wrong in a floor-length Chanel gown.
