Paris Couture Street Style: The 50 Best Looks

The bi-annual haute couture shows in Paris are meant to showcase some of the season’s most spectacular fashion on the runways, but sometimes the most memorable style statements happen outside of the shows. This Fall 2014 season, which wraps up officially tomorrow, is no exception.

Between Russian street style star Elena Perminova wowing in a metallic cocktail dress and boater hat combo at Christian Dior to Caroline Issa proving that you can and should match your shoes to your dress, this couture fashion week has featured some seriously jaw-dropping street style.

