Couture Spring 2011 Shows: Wild Animals In Paris

Alyssa
by
8 Start slideshow

Haute couture week in Paris is, at its core, a celebration of fashion as it once was: A hand-crafted art form, custom-made using only the finest fabrics and materials. The Spring 2011 couture season just came to a close, and from the looks of the collections, something else was celebrated throughout the shows: The animal kingdom.

Givenchy, Valentino, Christian Dior and more sent some pretty wild pieces down the runways, incorporating feathers, scaley textures and headgear that resembled giant antlers. While I enjoyed every one of the couture collections, I picked up on a definite “National Geographic” running theme. Either that, or I just have a really vivid imagination.

Click through to see my top comparisons!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Left: Givenchy Couture. Right: A yak.

Left: Christian Dior Couture. Right: An ostrich.

Left: Valentino Couture. Right: Jellyfish.

Left: Jean Paul Gaultier Couture. Right: A cockatoo.

Left: Christian Dior Couture. Right: A crow.

Left: Armani Privé. Right: A snake.

Left: Christian Dior Couture. Right: An egret.

Left: Elie Saab Couture. Right: A flamingo.

