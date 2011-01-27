Couture Spring 2011 Shows: Wild Animals In Paris

Haute couture week in Paris is, at its core, a celebration of fashion as it once was: A hand-crafted art form, custom-made using only the finest fabrics and materials. The Spring 2011 couture season just came to a close, and from the looks of the collections, something else was celebrated throughout the shows: The animal kingdom.

Givenchy, Valentino, Christian Dior and more sent some pretty wild pieces down the runways, incorporating feathers, scaley textures and headgear that resembled giant antlers. While I enjoyed every one of the couture collections, I picked up on a definite “National Geographic” running theme. Either that, or I just have a really vivid imagination.

Click through to see my top comparisons!