25 Jaw-Dropping Pieces From The Couture Jewelry Show

When it comes to the world of fine jewelry, money is no object to some designers. Many scour the globe for incredibly rare gemstones and impossible to find raw materials, and then go through painstaking processes to create artistic pieces that range from tens of thousands to millions of dollars in value.

We had the pleasure of seeing some of these treasures at the Couture 2014 fine jewelry trade show in Las Vegas, and it’s not an understatement to say that some pieces would blow exhibits in a history museum out of the water—including a ring carved out of 180 million year old petrified wood, and a bracelet made of 40,000 year old wooly mammoth tusk from Siberia. We even spotted a ring where diamonds had been shaped to look like Champagne bubbles and set inside an even bigger gemstone!

For some seriously breathtaking jewelry porn, we suggest you stop what you’re doing and check out the gallery above, and then let us know: Which pieces are your favorite?