25 Jaw-Dropping Pieces From The Couture Jewelry Show

When it comes to the world of fine jewelry, money is no object to some designers. Many scour the globe for incredibly rare gemstones and impossible to find raw materials, and then go through painstaking processes to create artistic pieces that range from tens of thousands to millions of dollars in value.
We had the pleasure of seeing some of these treasures at the Couture 2014 fine jewelry trade show in Las Vegas, and it’s not an understatement to say that some pieces would blow exhibits in a history museum out of the water—including a ring carved out of 180 million year old petrified wood, and a bracelet made of 40,000 year old wooly mammoth tusk from Siberia. We even spotted a ring where diamonds had been shaped to look like Champagne bubbles and set inside an even bigger gemstone!
For some seriously breathtaking jewelry porn, we suggest you stop what you’re doing and check out the gallery above, and then let us know: Which pieces are your favorite?
For the perfect profile, don't neglect to adorn your ears. This Single Wing Earcuff with 9.65ct White Diamonds would do the job nicely. Oh, and it's almost $25,000.
Ear Crawler from the Blue Drift Collection Colette; $24,660 colettejewelry.com
Let your jewelry do all the talking with this 24K yellow gold and oxidized silver Humble Man Pendant, with .87cts diamonds.
Humble Man Pendant, Atelier Minyon, $20,650; atelierminyon.com
Look tough and ready for business with this big symmetrical ring, made from white/blue gold and diamonds.
Armadillo Ring, Mattia Cielo; mattiacielo.com
This man-made 18K Gold Pendant with amulet plays with texture, shape and stones. The rough and cut diamonds surrounding the amulet are just one reason that make it a stand out.
Amulet with Diamonds, Pamela Huizenga; Pamelahuizengajewelry.com
This 18W gold "Jellyfish" Pendant with 14W Chain with is elegantly made with the the major attention to detail - embellished with Round Diamonds, Diamond Briolettes, White Sapphire Briolettes, Moonstones, Blue Fire Opal and Jelly Opal.
Jellyfish Pendent, Victor Velyan; Victorvelyan.com
For when a glass of bubbily isn't enough, there's the Magnum bubble ring. Each stone in this 18K rose gold and pave set diamond cocktail ring is carved to look like champagne bubbles.
Magnum Bubble Ring, Madstone, $6,500; Madstonedesign.com
This stunning pendant is set with a piece of Sardinian Branch Coral and Diamonds, in both granulated 22kt yellow gold and 18kt yellow gold. A real show stopping piece.
Zaffiro Jewelry; Classic Collection - Cabinet of Curiosities Pendant; Zaffirojewelry.com
From the Surrealism Collection, there is nothing to fear about this beautiful black rhodium gold, sapphires, tsavorite garnets and green moonstones brooch.
Spider Brooch, Lydia Courteille; Lydiacourteille.com
These rotating 18K yellow gold cage earrings covered diamonds are real jaw dropping pieces. Inside the cage, a grey gold branch holds 6 platinum butterflies containing marquise cut rubies, sapphires and diamonds.
Sorellina, Cage Earrings; Puccini Collection; Sorellinanewyork.com
This interlocking 18K yellow gold, diamonds and Cabochon emerald Bracelet; is the perfect blend between a pop of color and eye-catching design.
Interlocking Emerald Bracelet, Octium; Octiumjewelry.com
Crafted from substainable materials, this palladium and fancy cut diamonds cuff is a powerful statement piece.
Palladium and Diamond Cuff, Todd Reed; Toddreed.com
This fossilized Woolly Mammoth and hand carved scimshaw necklace with white diamond inlay and 18K recycled rose gold is the perfect gift for those who have everything.
Woolly Mammoth necklace, Monique Péan, SUT'ANA Collection, $8,030; Moniquepean.com
Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but pearls are just as luxurious and feminine. With this 18K white gold bracelet with diamonds and pink Freshwater pearls, you don't have to choose between either.
Diamonds and Pearls Bracelet, Yoko London; Yokolondon.com
Let texture do the talking with this unsuaul blackened sterling silver, 18K yellow gold and diamond cuff.
Emanuela Duca, Roccia Cuff; Emanueladuca.com
This outwards teardrop trinity bodychain, with partial pave diamonds, is available in a range of gorgeous stones including chocolate moonstone and tourmilated quartz.
Outward Trinity Bodychain - assorted Gemstones -Jacque Aiche, $6,500; jacqueaiche.com
Bring to life any outfit with this colorful amphibious 18-14 Kt black gold bracelet with turquoise and diamonds.
Frog Bracelet, Lucifer Vir Honestus; Lucifer-vir-honestus.com
With it's woman figure and panther - made from 18ct yellow gold, amethys, white diamonds and black rhodium - this beautifully crafted “Encuentro” necklace is both intricate and charasmatic.
Instino Encuentro Necklace, Magerit; Mageritjoyas.com
Be sure to stand out from the crowd with this one of a kind hand crafted Whitby jet (a 180 million year old fossilized wood) ring - with electro formed fine silver cap and 18K gold and champagne diamonds.
Whitby Jet and Champagne Diamond Ring, Jacqueline Cullen; Jacquelinecullen.com
Bring out your darkside with this handcrafted 10k Rose-Gold bracelet with oxidised silver and diamonds.
Rose-Gold Bracelet With Oxidised Silver and Diamonds, Aida Bergsen; aidabergsen.com
Make a splash with this hand-woven 18K golden net necklace, featuring the "day's catch". Red Corals, Diamonds, Purple, Red and Blue Sapphires, Paraiba Tourmaline and Aquamarine make up the stunning little moving sea creatures.
18K Yellow Gold Net with Sea Creatures, Costis; Costis.com
From the "Into the Wood" collections, this petrified wood and Swarovski crystals neckpiece takes you on a journey into the magical world of the forest.
Tree of Eternity Neckpiece, Ornella Iannuzzi; Ornella-iannuzzi.com
Why have one bracelet when you can have two? This three row 18K yellow gold "Reversible Celebration Bracelet" showcases sapphires & rubies on one side, and reverses to all diamonds on the other.
Reversible Celebration Bracelet, Aaron Henry, $84,410; Aaronhenry.com
If you’re after a real showstopper, look no further than this stunning snake ring. Inspired by the garden of Eden, it’s made from 18ct yellow gold, with a 13.56 carat yellow sapphire, detailed with scales and brown diamond eyes.
Sapphire Snake Ring, Bibi van Dervelden, € 27.500,00 (approx $37,368); Bibivandervelden.com
This beautifully creative, unique and ornate piece demands attention by all.
Iron (Wo)Man Hand Bracelet, Diamond & 18K White Gold Hand Bracelet, Yeprem; Yepremjewellery.com
These deco and tribal influence cocktail earrings highlight the perfect balance between statement and glamour.
Onyx and Diamond Tribal Deco Earrings, Shaun Leane, £16.800 (approx $28,214); Shaunleane.com