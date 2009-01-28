Couture du Jour

The couture shows have begun in the city of light, and I am reminded of classical music.

Why?

My mother, a classical music aficionado, can hear a few bars of some magnum opus and by that short snippet alone can identify the composer. While I have a high appreciation for classical music, I’ve never been so attuned to it that I’m able distinguish the differences between the composers on that level.

I feel a little Carrie Bradshaw saying this, but while my mother has Mozart, Chopin and Dvorak, I have Miu Miu, Chanel, and Dior. After immersing myself in fashion for enough time, I started to be able to identify a designer by the garment alone, so when the Paris shows are on and I am not there, I like to let the images reach me and play a little guessing game.

Here’s your rubric to help you do the same:

CHRISTIAN DIOR: Galliano was playing dress up with Mother Goose. There was a tea party, there were fairy tales, and painterly gowns.

GIORGIO ARMANI PRIVE: Armani is the Philip Glass of this game. The designer has his few notes and sticks to them. No surprises here; the subdued palette, the severe suits (albeit done up for the couture collection with peplums and flared 2/4 sleeves, and rather over-exaggerated shoulders) says “Armani” all over.

ALEXIS MABILLE: According to editors on the prowl for the next best thing, Mabille is one of fashion’s brightest up-and-coming stars, but his velvet-and satin-heavy collection for men and women seamed a bit disjointed. We loved the boat-print dress, though perhaps it will take this designer a few seasons to mature from the fantastic bow ties he has done.