Couture Collector Barbara Berger’s Jewelry To Go On Display at the Museum of Art and Design

The Museum of Art and Design in New York City is unveiling its newest exhibition Fashion Jewelry: The Collection Of Barbara Berger, chock full of some of the most important examples of costume jewelry from the likes of Marcel Boucher, Balenciaga, Kenneth Jay Lane, and Gripoix collected over the years by couture collector Barbara Berger. 450 pieces in all will be on display.

The daughter of an American diamond merchant, Barbara Berger began her collection when she purchased a pair of Chanel earrings at a French flea market as a teenager and she went on to assemble one of the largest and finest collections of couture jewelry in the world.

Highlighted in the exhibition is Berger’s love of Miriam Haskell, including a gilded metal and pearl grape cluster necklace, circa 1950 (pictured above), that is being donated to the museum’s permanent collection. The vintage piece was said to be designed by Frank Hess in the 1950s, and is made of Russian gold plated brass, baroque glass pearls, and crystal rose montées, completed by a torsade of glass seed pearls. Another important Miriam Haskell piece in the exhibition is a Fan motif necklace circa the 1950s, which features pearls and crystals, wired with gold-plated filigree.

The exhibition is open until September 22. For more information visit madmuseum.org.