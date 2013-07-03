The Couture Club: The Who’s Who Of Fashion’s Biggest Spenders

Elena Perminova

Source of Wealth: This former Russuian model is the wife of billionaire baron Alexander Lebedev (a former KPG spy and owner of The Independent and the London Evening Standard newspapers).

Favorite Designers: She cites Christopher Kane, Gareth Pugh, Chloe, Prada, and Giambattista Valli as favorites.

Perminova can regularly be seen attending fashion shows and she recently walked for Céline. Always dressed head-to-toe in original and eye-catching ensembles she has been nicknamed the "haute couture poster girl." Not many women would walk around the streets of Paris in Chanel Haute Couture, but Perminova does.