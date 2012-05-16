Tweed And Techno: Listen To Music From The Chanel Resort 2012/2013 Runway Show

Versailles, Marie Antoinette and dirty tropical bass–only Karl Lagerfeld (along with the help of the show’s DJ, Michel Gaubert) would dare to put together an unusual combo such as this one for CHANEL‘s Resort (or if you prefer the term Cruise) 2012/2013 collection presentation that was held this past Monday in Versailles, France. Breaking out electro funk beats for the delicate collection that featured tons of luxe embroidery, swirls of pastels, metallic creepers and tweed jackets, which was giving an overall Marie-Antoinette-meets-power-suits-of-the-late-80s (thanks to the boxy silhouettes), was a bit of an interesting contrast to stay the least.

To be honest, tropical bass wouldn’t be my first choice–rather, I would of gone down the more post-punk/new wave route à la Sofia Coppola for her 2006 film Marie Antoinette, starring Kirsten Dunst. But nonetheless, it’s hard for me not to say that the juxtaposition of the heavy, booty-bumping dance beats along with the bourgeoisie clothes and backdrop weren’t an attention-getting pairing.

Listen to all the tropical bass beats from Monday’s show for yourself in the playlist down below, and let us know what you think of the track listing by dropping a line in the comments section underneath!

1. Schlachtofbronx “That G-String Track”

2. M.I.A “Bad Girls”

3. Crookers feat. Style of Eye & Carli “That Laughing Track”

4. Michael Jackson “Thriller – Sabo Moombahton Remix”

5. Les Musiciens du Louvre “Air pour les Esprits du Feu” [Starts at 9:09 in the clip below]