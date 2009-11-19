“Cousins,” Vampire Weekend’s New Music Video Debuts

After being on every single music snob’s “Scoff List” (as in, “Are you seriously listening to Vampire Weekend? complete with condescending eye roll) after their rise to wild popularity with their self titled album, “Vampire Weekend,” they’re back! Vampire Weekend debuted their new music video for their second single, “Cousins,” from their upcoming album, “Contra.”

I am hypnotized by the confetti. It’s like a beautiful ticker-tape parade. I’m disappointed that we don’t have ticker-tape parades anymore. Or ticker-tape for that matter. Or the telegraph that holds the-ticker tape. Where was I going with all this…?