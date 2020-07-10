Courtney Stodden Called Brian Austin Green a ‘Womanizer’ After His Date With Her Post-Megan Fox Split

Over before it began. Courtney Stodden called Brian Austin Green a “womanizer” post-Megan Fox breakup. The model told dissed the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum in a Thursday, July 9, interview with Fox News, where she claimed that the actor wanted to keep her as “his little secret” after his spit from the Jennifer’s Body star.

“Brian wanted me to remain his little secret,” Stodden said before calling Green a “womanizer.”

She continued, “I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me. I stand with them and I believe them.”

Stodden’s comments come after she posted a video of her with Green in a hot tub on June 30. The video came hours after Green was photographed at lunch with model Tina Louise. In a July 3 interview with TMZ, Green called Stodden “super nice but disappointing.” The actor also claimed that the video of him and Stodden was a month old and that model posted it to “create problems” for him and Louise.

“The fact that she decided to post that the day that Tina and I had lunch, knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself, having three kids, It kind of sucks,” Green told TMZ. “So it was a little disappointing. But I don’t want to bash Courtney because I don’t bash people at all. I think she’s a nice person, I just think she’s making some bad choices.”

Stodden told Fox News that Green’s comments “stunned” her. “He looks a bit unhinged,” she said. “The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself.”

Green confirmed that he and Fox had separated after almost 10 years of marriage in a June episode of his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green.” The actor—who shares kids Bodhi, 6, Noah, 7, and Journey, 3, with Fox—revealed that the two split at the end of 2019.

“I will always love her,” he said at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

He continued, “There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach…I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

A couple weeks after his announcement, Green was photographed on a lunch date with Stodden in Los Angeles, which led to rumors that the father of three was moving on from his estranged wife with the blonde bombshell. However, a source told HollywoodLife at the time that the two were simply good friends.

“Brian and Courtney are just friends. They were out having a casual lunch, nothing more,” the insider said. “They both got out of long-term relationships around the same time, so they’re able to see eye to eye on a lot of the same things in terms of what they’re going through. There were no flirtations going on and it doesn’t seem that either one of them are in that mindset right at the moment. They just chatted and had a relaxing lunch, and they might hang out again. But again, it was purely platonic.”