Courtney Love, Tweet at Us

Hey Courtney, whens the last time you left home in a coherent outfit? I mean really, when? We get it, you’re hanging out at Sunshine Theater so you’re trying to rock a hipster look, but that’s not hipster, that’s hot mess. There are other ways, we promise.

Tweet @SCStylist. We style for you, so that you don’t have to.

In the meantime, here’s a look we’ve pulled straight out of our Shop. The next time you decide to take on the Lower East Side, do it in style.

Sheer shirts are cool, but not when you’re wearing a heavy velvet jacket and plaid shirt tied around your waist a la 1995. Try Kain’s white pocket tee. It’s still summer, after all.

We love leather too, but try a pair of JBrand jean shorts instead of leggings, you’re going to miss shorts once autumn rolls around.

Forget your plaid all together. And try a different over coat if you feel you must wear one, eventhough we will remind you it’s 90 degrees outside. This grey cotton jacket by Obakki might work.

And as for your shoes, forget the boots. Why not a pair of flat sandals, or canvas sneakers? Like these navy blue Keds.

You will still look like you belong downtown, just not like you got dressed while blindfolded, taking shots of tequila.

You are welcome, in advance.