Courtney Love: Too Cool for Topshop?

Theyve both dated high-profile rock stars, started their own fashion lines, and dabbled in drugs (okay, more like heavily abused), but Courtney Love refuses to follow any further in Kate Moss footstepsat least when it comes to designing a collection for Topshop.

According to Contact Music, the 90s grunge queen refused an offer from Sir Philip Green to design a high street line for the trendy chain. Love explains in a report in the Evening Standard, “[Green] said, ‘I’m not looking for another Kate’. Well, that’s good, because I am clearly not another Kate.”

Love continued to say, “[Green] was very interested but I kept telling him he couldn’t have it. I don’t want my collection in the basement in Topshop on Oxford Circus, I want it in Browns or Selfridges.”

Seeing as the actress-musician is hard at work on vintage label Never The Bride with Pippa Greenbank, we dont see this deal closing any time soon. For now it looks like Greens getting some tough Lovelets just hope she doesnt tweet about it.

Photo courtesy of Roberto Cavalli