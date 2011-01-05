Courtney Love Sued By Fashion, Careful What You Tweet!

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Courtney Love may have started a fashion blog to clean up her image, but social media is proving to be biting her on the ass nonetheless. Love apparently has taken to her Twitter to skewer designer Dawn Simorangkir and the object of her vitriol isn’t psyched about it. Not that anyone even knows who that is, but maybe that’s the point?

The grunge girl apparently is perturbed (oh, euphemisms) that she’d given the designer a fair amount of free PR and loot, and hasn’t gotten anything much in return, tweeting, “She has received a vast amount of money from me over $40,000 dollars and I do not make people famous and get raped too!” According to NME, Court also allegedly accused Simorangkir of being a prostie who sells drugs, hits people and lost custody of her own child (pot meet kettle?).

The designer isn’t bothering with witty, sly Tweets back, instead she’s taking this to court calling defamation. Love’s attorney James Janowitz (who she most likely has on retainer perpetually) explains, “We don’t believe there’s any defamation, and even if there were defamatory statements, there was no damage.”

The trial is scheduled to commence January 18 in LA, and outside of more legal troubs for Courtney Love think of the ramifications of getting sued for your Twitter remarks. Think twice before calling that chick you hate a skank in 140 characters or less.