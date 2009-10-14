Courtney Love Owes $300,000 in Taxes

Courtney Love is being charged by Los Angeles County officials who filed a federal tax lien claiming Courtney Love owes $324,335.21 in unpaid taxes.

Mind you, this is after Courtney Love was sued earlier this year by American Express for $400,000 in unpaid credit card bills.

The only news heard from Camp Love (okay, that sounds like a church retreat destination…) is via Love’s lawyer Keith Fink who says, “Ms. Cobain has every intention of paying those taxes.” Ummm… Ya know, I intend to do a lot of things. For instance, I intended to pick up my dry cleaning before a month passed and the cleaners threw out my clothing. “Intending” doesn’t mean I actually did it… So we’ll see if Ms. Cobain follows through on her “intentions.”