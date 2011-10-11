Courtney Love On Sex With Kurt & Frances Bean’s Conception

The heroicCourtney Love never disappoints me. I have always been fascinated and intrigued by this wild woman’s life, and was looking forward to having my questions answered in her upcoming memoir. But luckily for me, and the rest of you who are equally addicted to Love, we have a sneak preview thanks to the soon-to-be released book, I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution.

New York Magazine ran an excerpt of the book, written by Craig Marks and Rob Tannenbaum, which chronicles the “golden age” of music videos. Yes, people — music videos — remember those? Anyway, obviously Nirvana‘s iconic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was discussed, and frontman Kurt Cobain‘s widow sounded off and shared some fantastic memories of the first time she saw the video.

“The first time Kurt and I slept together was at a Days Inn in Chicago. We were having our first postcoital moment, and we’re watching MTV and the video came on. I pulled away from him, because it was his video, his moment, he was the king of the f*cking world, and he put his arm around me and pulled me closer. Which was symbolic, like, ‘I’m letting you into my life.’ That really endeared him to me,” she said.

(Oh. My. God. Romance aside, I really hope it was one of those hotel beds that you can put a quarter in and it vibrates for fifteen minutes.)

“The next time I saw the video with him was at the Omni Northstar Hotel in Minneapolis. I’d flown there to f*ck Billy Corgan, who still had lots of hair. I didn’t even know Nirvana were playing that night. Kurt and I wound up at the Northstar, and our daughter, Frances, was basically made that night. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was on MTV every five f*cking minutes.”

To this I reply: seriously, Court? Billy f*cking Corgan? Oy…how I miss the ’90s.