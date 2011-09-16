Courtney Love & More Attend Marc Jacobs After Party

The Marc Jacobs after party is always one of the hottest tickets during New York Fashion Week, and this season was no exception. Fashion people crowded their way intoThe Gallery at Dream Downtown to celebrate one of the world’s most famous designers, who may or may not be taking the reigns at Dior in the near future.

One of Marc’s favorite young starlets (and the face of his perfume Lola) Dakota Fanning was in attendance, as well as perennial party fixtureCourtney Love, who was showing off some serious cleavage in honor of fashion week’s finish. And a party just wouldn’t be a party without Lindsay Lohan, who was allegedly asked to leave to avoid some sort of scene, like the one she caused the night prior at the V Magazine party at the Boom Boom Room. However, there are other reports that suggest she was not removed from the event. (I swear, this girl could spit sideways and it would be front page news with thirty conflicting opinions.)

Other guests included Sonic Youth’s frontwoman Kim Gordon, the recently hitched Sofia Coppola, the formally employed Mischa Barton (I’m looking for a way to describe her but like, what has she been up to? She’ll always be Marissa Cooper to me),and Boardwalk Empire‘s Michael Pitt.

