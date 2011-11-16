Courtney Love, Lil’ Kim & Other Favorite NSFW Music Moments

Yes, “some” celebrities are known for wild backstage antics, but the best is when they bring this behavior onstage for all of the world to see. This past Sunday, Courtney Love put on a show for Brazilian concertgoers, and let’s just say they got more than they signed up for (see the NSFW video at the bottom of the post).

The always demure Miss Love did an impromptu striptease, pulling her tube top down one side at a time. Now, this is important to note not only because of the NSFW nature of the performance, but als because it seems that tube tops are still available for purchase in 2011. (Is it just me, or didn’t this go out of style right about the same time people realized that collecting Beanie Babies wasn’t a wise retirement plan.)

Nonetheless, be sure to admire Courtney’s goodies and take a look back at some naughty music moments below.

Ugh, the 1999 MTV VMAs brought out the best in everyone. If you’ll recall, this was the year when it was heavily promoted for the event’s date: 9/9/99, so clearly the stars were in line for a ridiculous evening. Hip hop’s most famous mistress Lil’ Kim decided to wear a sparkly purple dress, that forgot one crucial thing: covering up a breast. Kim, always on her toes, threw on a glitter pastie, and the rest was history. The QUEEN of Soul, Diana Ross , took it upon herself to fully GROPE Kim’s ta-tas on TV (peep the pic above). I realized in this moment that a career in fashion and celebrity journalism was necessary.

decided to wear a sparkly purple dress, that forgot one crucial thing: covering up a breast. Kim, always on her toes, threw on a glitter pastie, and the rest was history. The QUEEN of Soul, , took it upon herself to fully GROPE Kim’s ta-tas on TV (peep the pic above). I realized in this moment that a career in fashion and celebrity journalism was necessary. Now, this brings us to our next NSFW music moment. While the previous one became a national sensation, but didn’t deter the careers of either of the parties involved, this one caused a way bigger stir that included legal action. At theSuper Bowl XXXVIII halftime show, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson performed a duet that ended with a rather suspicious “wardrobe malfunction” that ultimately ended up in Janet revealing her breast and a very, very strange piece of nipple jewelry. The incident was referred to as “Nipplegate,” and launched a debate regarding public indecency. It also resulted in a $550,000 fine by the FCC against CBS. Here are the two stars right after the incident.