Courtney Love to Launch Clothing Line?

Swirling about the rumor mill are… ummm… rumors that Courtney Love is planning to launch her own clothing line. Yes, Courtney Love who is hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt to American Express is in excellent standing to run a business. Really, how could this go wrong?

Allegedly the line will feature, “cotton ribbed body suits, cashmere harem pants, and a ruby [wtf?] stitched into every outfit” according to the Daily News.



Peaches Geldof is fueling rumors with Twitters reading, “Sleepover with ms Courtney love last night was funnn. Ate chocolate cake in bed and had a hotel-room fashion show of her new designs.”

This sounds wrong on so many levels.