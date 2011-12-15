Courtney Love Is The Worst Tenant Ever

If there’s one person I wouldn’t rent my multi-million dollar townhouse to, it would be Courtney Love. I mean, after the woman regaled the world with tales of sweaty, grungy sex with Billy Corgan, I’ve been really skeptical about her behind-the-scenes activities.

Now, it seems that the owner of the West 10th street mansion that Love has been shacking up in (for a whopping $27,000 a month) is throwing the troubled diva out, after she “set it on fire and ruined its designer dcor.”

“Courtney has wallpapered and painted a large portion of the property without my consent. I learned about this when I wanted to sell the house and had photographs taken. They sent me the brochure and I said, ‘This can’t be my property.’ I came to New York to see it and I was horrified by what she had done. The walls that had been hand-painted and glazed were ruined, covered in damask wallpaper and ice-blue paint,” owner Donna Lyon stated.

In addition to her unsightly wallpaper and scorching the master bedroom,Lyon also said that Love is currently $54,000 behind on the $324,000 annual rent. For Courtney Love, this behavior actually seems somewhat tame. However, if I were her landlord, I’d probably be dragging her out by her weave right about now too.