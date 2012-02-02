StyleCaster
Courtney Love Credits Crack For Her Excellent Math Skills

Spencer Cain
This is the day that I have been waiting for probably all of my life. Courtney Love is revealing all for a monthly series on addiction-related subjects for The Fix. Essentially, it’s an e-book filled with some amazingly sordid details about her past. Unbelievable.

It’s actually a fascinating, unique look at a junkie’s most personal thoughts. I’m sure hearing about her experiences will make a positive difference in someone who is struggling with a similar situation’s life. That said, there are still plenty of ridiculous tidbits that I can’t help but laugh at.

Apparently, Miss Love is quite the math whiz — and she has crack to thank for all of it.”The strange thing is, while the crack screwed me up in a lot of ways, it improved me in certain others. I’ve never been good with numbers, but when I was on crack I could do math really, really well. I became a fucking whiz at calculus,” she said.

If any of you out there suck at math, maybe you can try this and report back! Just kidding. Invest in a tutor instead of the rock, kids. But seriously, what a lunatic. I love her.

share