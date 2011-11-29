Courtney Love Claims To Be Lindsay Lohan’s Sobriety Coach

Oh dear. Talk about the blind leading the blind…

According to an article in December’s Details magazine titled “High Sobriety,” staying clean and sober is now all the rage amongst the wealthy elite of our country. While people once prided themselves on partying like pros and celebrated their reckless behavior, sobriety is now a rite of passage from “Hollywood players to New York power brokers.”

Everyone’s getting in on it — including the the most wild of them all, Miss Courtney Love. Although Love has been on and off the wagon for years now, she currently seems content in her sobriety, and is even passing on her knowledge to one of Tinseltown’s most troubled — Lindsay Lohan.

Yes, that’s right…Love told Details that, “I’ve taken up Lohan because nobody else will. [She’s] further down the line than I was, because there was no TMZ then.” On one hand, the gal has a point. Based on the heightened media coverage, the trials and tribulations of Lindsay Lohan’s booze and drug-fueled existence are common knowledge to everyone. We knew Love was a mess, but the details were mostly kept under wraps.

While it’s common practice for former addicts to aid current ones in their quest to recovery, based on Love’s history, does this REALLY seem like a good idea? Love and Lohan bonding seems like a one-way ticket on the Hot Mess Express, but hey, if it works for them it works for me.