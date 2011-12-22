Courtney Love Chain Smokes Her Way Through A Closet Tour

Oh Courtney Love. She may be a little crazy (who isn’t?) but we love her all the more for it. So when Stylelist did a video of Courtney Love giving Scott Lipps a tour of her closet, we were all over it.

From a large collection of leather gloves, to 90s Prada heels to gifts she casually mentions are from Marc — as in Jacobs — this chica knows her clothes. Oh, and did we mention her collection of antique pieces and re-purposed piano shawls? So cool. Scroll on down to check out the video!

Image courtesy ofNIKO/LE FLOCH/NIVIERE/SIPA.