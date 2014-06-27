Courteney Cox is Engaged to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid!

Former “Friends” and current “Cougar Town” star Courtney Cox and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid are engaged! They announced their news with back to back Twitter selfies, with Cox’s reading “I’m engaged to him!” and McDaid’s reading “I’m engaged to her!” In the day and age of Instagram wedding rules and social media prenups, this was one sweet way to digitally define their love.

The couple has been together eight months, after being introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran at Jennifer Aniston’s holiday party this past November. They immediately fell head over heels for each other, moving in together five short months later in April!

“He supports me in every way,” Cox told “Us Weekly” in an interview this past April. “He supports me creatively. He really believed in the movie…and not just because he likes me, though I know that helps.” McDaid lovingly gushed back, “Courteney is the most completely confident person I’ve ever met—at everything.” He even went on to praise her talents saying, “She gets music. She gets art. She gets the way a scene gets constructed, the way dialogue works. And she puts it all together in her mind and then explains it to the world and makes movies that make people laugh and cry, squirm and jump, all those things.”

Courteney, who just turned 50 (a solid 13 years senior to her husband-to-be), finalized her divorce from ex David Arquette in May of last year, right before their 14th wedding anniversary. The two share custody of their 10-year-old daughter Coco.

We’re so happy she has found a new love and cannot wait to see how they plan to celebrate their new life together. While we wait to hear news about the upcoming nuptials, we can still ponder the question we are all actually thinking: Will he let her have a Monica closet?