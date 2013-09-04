Watch The Courtin-Clarins Girls Select Outfits For New York Fashion Week: Exclusive

If you’re unfamiliar with the Courtin-Clarins girls, here’s a little primer: Often spotted sitting front row at international fashion shows, the impossibly chic Parisians—granddaughters of Clarins founder Jacques Courtin-Clarins—usually travel in a foursome that includes twin sisters Prisca and Jenna and their cousins sisters Claire and Virginie.

While the girls have enviable social schedules, they also work for the family brand. Prisca is the new global spa development director for the beauty brand, and she and Jenna are both on the Supervisory Board of Directors. And, as they do each season, they’ll be heading to NYFW to scout beauty and fashion trends, which is a key aspect of brand development.

Of course, the biggest question going into any fashion week is what to wear? While most of us tend to rummage through our closets for some semblance of chic, the Courtin-Clarins girls have limitless options.

In the exclusive video above, watch Prisca and Jenna select outfits for New York Fashion Week from a wide array of pieces sent by designers they have relationships with who—naturally—are clamoring for the It-girls to wear their looks to the week’s events.

