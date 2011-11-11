Courteney Cox Teams Up With Rue La La For Charity Boutique

I make no point of hiding my obsession for all things Jennifer Aniston – – I also feel much the same regarding her former Friends costar and real life BFF, Courteney Cox. Courteney is a devoted mother, a ridiculously funny actress and above all, a good freakin’ person.

So, it comes as no surprise that she teamed up with online shopping giant Rue La La to curate a one-of-a-kind boutique that will benefitEpidermolysis BullosaMedical Research Foundation, a nonprofit foundation designed to bring awareness to EB (a rare genetic disorder) and fund research for a cure. 100% of the profits will go straight to the charity, so you know this isn’t some shady celebrity endorsement.

Her boutique will feature a plethora of chic goods — all reflective of her fashion sense. Brands include JOE’S JEANS, Kit+Lili, and (of course) vintage Chanel. Frankly, her laid-back swagger and “I’m a hot mom but I don’t have to try!” attitude are enough for me. She knows what she’s talking about. I’m sold and can’t wait to peruse her picks.

Courteney isn’t the only one who’s staying stylish and socially conscious — she is merely one of the many A-listers who will be participating in this initiative, which Rue La La calls “Doing A Little Good.”

Courteney’s boutique will be available to stop starting November 15 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time here, but if you can’t wait to hear more about the starlet and her style, check out her exclusive interview with Rue La La.



