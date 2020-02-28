Courteney Cox’s Choice for a Joey Recast in ‘Friends’ May Surprise You

Friends fans can’t picture Joey Tribbiani as anyone other than Matt LeBlanc. But according to one cast member, there’s another star who could fill Joey’s Italian shoes. Courteney Cox would recast Friends‘ Joey with Timothée Chalamet, and we can kind of see it?

In a recent interview on Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series, Hiking With Kevin, Cox—who played Monica Geller on the NBA sitcom for 10 years—revealed her choice for Joey if Friends was ever rebooted. Well, Timothée Chalamet can be Joey,” she said. “He’s so great.”

And while there’s no word on a Friends reboot (yet!), the cast did confirm that they will reunite for a Friends reunion special on HBO Max in May. Cox, LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry are all set to return to Friends’ original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, for an unscripted special that will be available to HBO Max subscribers when service launches in May 2020.

The six cast members announced the news with matching Instagram photos and captions. “It’s happening,” they each wrote while tagging their cast members and HBO Max.

“We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great,” Cox told Nealon about the reunion, adding that the cast has never returned to Central Perk and “actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had.”

As for if she ever expected Friends to be the phenomenon it is today, Cox told Nealon she never ever imagined the show would be as successful as it is. “I definitely wanted to do it,” she said. “I thought it was a really funny script. And, I mean I didn’t know it was going to be such a big show. But I thought it was funny for sure.”

And while the Friends cast has kept in touch over the years, Cox told Nealon that it took 15 years for all six cast members to get together for a dinner, where it was just like old times.

“It took forever, I don’t know how many years, maybe 15 years. We finally all got together and had dinner,” she said.. “When we get together, which is never, it just doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”