Court, the most recent addition to Mulberry Street, is like a polished older sister. The fashion forward one, who always keeps up with the coolest contemporary designers. This is the relationship that owner Nicole Tondre describes between her two boutiques, Court and Circa Now. While Circa Now opened first, about four years ago, it is still the younger, vintage loving sister.

The decision to open Court came as a natural progression. While Circa Now grew, its space on East 6th Street was no longer enough for Tondre’s archive of unique vintage apparel with contemporary designs mixed in. Tondre herself was also growing beyond her love of vintage wears and more towards emerging designers. It was out of this leap into the present that Court was born.

Each season she stocks about 20 designers with a strong emphasis on creating a cohesive style. Ideally, any items could be thrown together to create the perfect outfit. The interior was designed by Lisa Fuller who works closely with Tondre on the store and in curating the space. Included amongst labels like Society for Rational Dress, Sophomore, Grey Ant, and Kova & T are vintage items carefully selected by the duo for being particularly relevant to trends for the season.

Tondre loves the idea of stocking items that her customers would want to wear every day. This means luxury basics from the likes of Anzevino and Florence and Denim & Thread sell particularly well. For spring, they are stocking a range of Australian lines. Tondre likes the playfulness of the collections and their friendly price points, which are a nice reprieve from the Swedish designs that have been so prevalent lately. Look for Alice McCall, MINK PINK, Karen Walker Eyewear to name a few. No one knows warm weather wear like the Aussies, and from the looks of it, Nicole Tondre is holding court on this trend.

