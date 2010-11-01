Celebrity Couples That Will Actually Last

Weve lost a lot of cute celeb couples before the most recent split between funny girl Courtney Cox and her Scream sweetheart David Arquette. While our hearts have pulled through some bad breakups that happened out of the blue before, when the pretty people in Hollywood call it quits, its exponentially more sad than seeing a bald guy with a bad ponytail.
If Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe threw in the towel (Cruel Intentions for us, indeed), and Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ended up in splitsville (FYI: still recovering from the death of Brennifer), in the words of the Black Eyed Peas circa 2003, I ask, Where Is The Love? BUT, its going to be okay; there is hope. From Gwen and Gavin to Beyonce and Jay-Z, weve picked our favorite (with one exception) celeb pairings that we know will stick it out through scandals and sex tapes ’til the very end. Click through for some serious celeb couple cuteness.
The Couple With Swag: Beyonce and Jay-Z
How They Met: They allegedly started dating in late 2002 while working on an album together. Age aint nothing but a number B was 19 (a 12-year difference between the two) and still with girl group Destinys Child at the time.
Why We Love Em: Since we saw the video for their 2003 duet 03 Bonnie and Clyde, we knew Beys beauty clicked with Jays beats. Fast forward five years, he decided he liked it, he put a ring on it, and by now he may or may not have put a baby in it. Baby Hova will grow up to be the coolest kid ever, possibly even more awesome than Willow Smith.
The Funny Couple: Amy Poehler and Will Arnett
How They Met: The two knew each other through friends on the sketch comedy circuit in New York City. Poehler actually dated a friend of Arnetts before the two hit it off.
Why We Love Em: While Poehler played the accidental wife/seal trainer to Arnetts arrogant blockhead Gob Bluth on the short-lived sitcom Arrested Development (RIP), the couples real-life comedic chemistry comes naturally. They now have two cute kids, Archie and Abel, and if they break-up, Ill probably never laugh again.
The Rock Star Couple: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
How They Met: All around cool-girl Stefani met Rossdale while on tour in 1995, at a time when his band (Bush) was actually bigger than hers (No Doubt). She opened for him on tour, and he threw a party in New Orleans just to hang out with her, for their first date.
Why We Love Em: For anyone who says rock and roll romances rarely work out, these two show em how its done. Their marriage has survived infidelity allegations from Courtney Love, re-surfacing secrets of bisexual experimentation from a drag queen, and a lovechild via designer Pearl Lowe. Plus, they have impossibly stylish (and ridiculously named) kids, Kingston, 4, and Zuma, 2.
The Too-Cool For Marriage Couple: Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt
How They Met: She was an actress-writer, and he an actor trying to break into TV and movies. She ended up casting him in her film, Kissing Jessica Stein, and ten years later, with no rush to get hitched, shes still the only woman on his arm.
Why We Love Em: Um, maybe because this is JON HAMM were talking about here and hes the total opposite (yet still charming version) of his alter ego, the skirt-chasing Don Draper. No one would let go of that any time soon.
The Gay Couple: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
How They Met: Some claim they met on the street, others say the two met backstage of the CBS show How I Met Your Mother. Burtka, a chef and an actor, made a guest appearance on the show as Scooter, a Kurt Cobain-doppelganger and the former high school boyfriend of Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan).
Why We Love Em: Who doesnt have a major soft spot for HIMYMs NPH and his hubby these days? (Besides every anti-gay activist in America, I mean.) The spiffy-suited gents recently welcomed newborn twins via surrogate, and imagining Barney Stinson pushing a stroller kind of rocks my world right now.
The Couple That Made The Office Fans Weep: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
How They Met: After Blunts split from crooner Michael Buble, she and Krasinski began dating in late 2008 and managed to keep things hush-hush that is, until the engagement and their wedding at one of George Clooneys Italian estates.
Why We Love Em: Many girls like myself reached for the Kleenex the day they heard Emily Blunt took The Offices resident dreamboat Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) off the market. But in truth, Blunts grace and poise fits with his quirky boyishness, and they make a cute couple. (Not as cute as Jim and Pam, but still.)
The Majorly Caliente Couple: Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem
How They Met: In their first movie together, Jamon Jamon (1992), Bardem played a seductive underwear model infatuated with Cruzs character.
Why We Love Em: Have you heard their accents? I could listen to these two read the back of a cereal box together and it would sound so sensual.
The Lovely Lady Couple: Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
How They Met: De Rossi, who has changed her last name to Degeneres since marrying Ellen in 2008, told The Advocate, "I ran into Ellen at a photo shoot [in 2004] and she took my breath away. Everyone aloud: Awww.
Why We Love Em: They share the same euphoric, totally-in-love smile, and the same summery blonde locks, in every photograph together. They have trudged through some dark times though, despite the exterior of sunshine and rainbows (no pun intended): Portia recently opened up to Oprah about how Ellen helped her get over her anorexia and bulimia. That kind of love and girl power = priceless.
The Didnt-Know-They-Were-A-Couple Couple: Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson
How They Met: For serious, ScarJo has gone on record saying she wont spill the beans on how they met. She told Allure in 2008, Nobody knows. Its private. Its our story.
Why We Love Em: Who woulda thought the guy from Van Wilder with the former flame of Josh Hartnett. Consider any paparazzi who snaps a photo of these two together lucky. In addition to keeping separate in the public eye, they keep quiet about their relationship, which sounds super romantic in a time where a Tweet can be too much information.
The Fame-Whoring Couple: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
How They Met: This whirlwind romance of our time began on the most truthful, unscripted reality show on the planet, The Hills, in 2006, presumably long before Heidi turned into a modern version of Frankenstein.
Why We Love(?) Em: For every fake marriage, faux divorce, and twitter feud, we see crystal clear why these two belong together because no one else would be able to stand dating either one. We hope they stay together for everyone elses sanity.
The Power Couple with Gorgeous Kids: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
How They Met: Women naturally want to mob pirate/bad boy/actor Johnny Depp, but he insists that when they met in Paris through friends, he knew Paradis was the one. Depp told Showbiz Spy, I saw her across a room and I thought, Whats happening to me?
Why We Love Em: Depps dating roster includes intense relationships with Kate Moss and Winona Ryder, but the French actress and singer has held onto him for 12 years. They always dress to complement each others styles, with Paradis perfectly channeling a spunky girl version of Johnny and adorably named kids (Lily-Rose and Jack) in tow.