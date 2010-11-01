Celebrity Couples That Will Actually Last

Weve lost a lot of cute celeb couples before the most recent split between funny girl Courtney Cox and her Scream sweetheart David Arquette. While our hearts have pulled through some bad breakups that happened out of the blue before, when the pretty people in Hollywood call it quits, its exponentially more sad than seeing a bald guy with a bad ponytail.

If Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe threw in the towel (Cruel Intentions for us, indeed), and Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ended up in splitsville (FYI: still recovering from the death of Brennifer), in the words of the Black Eyed Peas circa 2003, I ask, Where Is The Love? BUT, its going to be okay; there is hope. From Gwen and Gavin to Beyonce and Jay-Z, weve picked our favorite (with one exception) celeb pairings that we know will stick it out through scandals and sex tapes ’til the very end. Click through for some serious celeb couple cuteness.