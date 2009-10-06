Couples Retreat Movie Premiere: Red Carpet Wins and Losses

Our favorite part of almost every premiere is the fashion that graces the red carpet on our favorite stars. Considering the fact that we’d love Vince Vaughn in practically anything he wears, fashionable or not; our main fashion focus was all about the ladies. Here’s a look at the top five best dressed and the five looks that we were least impressed with at the premiere of Couples Retreat.

The Top Five

1. Best Dressed has to go to Malin Akerman’s oddly amazing two-tone dressed. The color combination and use of accessories made her stand out amidst some stiff competition.

2. Runner-up goes to the gorgeous Kristen Bell. This blue chiffon and lace mini fit her body and showed off her lean legs wonderfully.

3. Kali Hawk owned this silver ruched dress. We love the rounded cap shoulder, plus the color is perfect for fall.

4. Although Erika Christensen’s look was certainly toned down, we’re not bashing it. Keeping it chic and simple is sometimes the best way to look down to earth. This is a look that any girl could wear; from the red carpet, to a friend’s apartment.

5. Bethenny Frankel has the right color for fall. This brown knitwear dress complements her figure and hair color perfectly.

The Bottom Five

1 and 2. Jonna Walsh and Janna Fassaert both made the bottom five because of their use of color. We do like Walsh’s accessory choices; however, we’re not sure why these two both went with a bright purple. We especially disapprove of the front zipper on Fassaert’s dress.

3. We’re not exactly loving this color choice either. The cut on this dress looks inexpensive, and even tacky. However Rachel Smith is all smiles, which makes us want to forgive her outfit selection.

4. Tasha Smith’s dress, is hmm, well, interesting. The cut is not exactly flattering, but it was her accessory choices that dropped her into the bottom five. Her bright purple ring and studded clutch were not the best selections for this retro mini.

5. Helen Mirren got a lot of buzz for attending the premiere; however we weren’t impressed with her wannabe Betsy Johnson style.

What we can’t help but wonder, where was Kristin Davis?! Possibly on the set of SATC2; however, we haven’t caught a glimpse of filming in a while either.