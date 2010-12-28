Celebrity Couples: From On-Set Flings To Real Life Flames

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams:

The three-year-long relationship between these two began in 2004 on the set of "Brokeback Mountain." Even though Ledger and Williams did not last as a couple, the pair remained close until Ledger's untimely death in 2008. January will mark the third anniversary of his passing, and Williams, who has remained fairly quiet about his death, recently opened up on Nightline. She told ABC's Cynthia McFadden, "I found meanings around the circumstances but the actual event itself I cant find a, I cant find it. I cant find a meaning for it." No matter what, the two will always be connected through their five-year-old daughter Matilda, who looks more and more like her dad everyday.