Celebrity Couples: From On-Set Flings To Real Life Flames

Yesterday, People magazine confirmed that Natalie Portman is not only engaged to her Black Swan choreographer Benjamin Millepied, but she is also expecting her first child. The exciting news is only further proof of what we all already know: Hollywood film sets are breeding grounds for couples. Some of our favorite and not so favorite celebrity flames are co-workers turned lovers. Click through the slides to see the couples that couldn’t seem to tear themselves away from each other once the cameras stopped rolling.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt:
As a die-hard Team Jen supporter, it's hard for me to admit this, but Brangelina are definitely in it for the long haul. And with six kids, they'd better be! The power couple met on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" back in 2005, and whether they like to admit it or not, that's where the romance between the still-married Pitt and do-gooder Jolie allegedly first began. Let this serve as an example to all happily married women: Beware of the hot, charitable, bad-ass mommy-slash-actress waiting to steal your man.
Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams:
The three-year-long relationship between these two began in 2004 on the set of "Brokeback Mountain." Even though Ledger and Williams did not last as a couple, the pair remained close until Ledger's untimely death in 2008. January will mark the third anniversary of his passing, and Williams, who has remained fairly quiet about his death, recently opened up on Nightline. She told ABC's Cynthia McFadden, "I found meanings around the circumstances but the actual event itself I cant find a, I cant find it. I cant find a meaning for it." No matter what, the two will always be connected through their five-year-old daughter Matilda, who looks more and more like her dad everyday.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman:
These two met while filming "Days of Thunder" in 1991. After ten years of marriage (an eternity by Hollywood standards) and two children, the couple shocked the world when they divorced back in 2001. Cruise and Kidman have both gone on to marry and have babies with Katie Holmes and Keith Urban, respectively. Let's hope both of their second marriages turn out better then their first.
Courtney Cox and David Arquette:
Sadly, Cox and Arquette, who first met while filming the Scream flicks in 1996 will be following in the footsteps of many Hollywood couples who've come before them. The pair announced that they are currently undergoing a trial separation. We're all rooting for them, but they have been very open about the ups and downs of their relationship in the past, making it no secret that they see a marriage counselor. Let's hope the trial ends with a reconciliation for Coco's sake.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck:
Jen and Ben (the non J. Lo version) first met on the 2001 set of "Pearl Harbor," but it took them two full years and another film to finally start their romantic relationship. 2003's "Daredevil" may not have been a box office winner, but it was responsible for uniting one of Hollywood's winning couples. The twosome have now been married three years, have two daughters and are very careful to keep their relationship out of the media. Take notes, because it looks like they might have figured out the key to a successful Hollywood marriage.
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem:
These newlyweds first met on the set of "Jamon, Jamon" in 1992, but it took them 15 years to actually start dating. And when they did, they went full-speed ahead. They are now married and expecting their first child. Like Garner and Affleck, Cruz and Bardem know how to keep their relationship private and usually stay very far away from the media.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar:
Talk about a couple that has stood the test of time! These two were the king and queen of the teen flicks that dominated the '90s. They met on the set of 1997's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and the rest was history. They have been happily married for the past eight years, and are the proud parents of one-year-old Charlotte Prinze. If only all Hollywood romances went like this.
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams:
If there is one on-screen couple turned real-life couple that everyone was rooting for, it was these two. The couple ended their two-year relationship back in 2007, but they still remain close friends. I (not so secretly) have hope that this match made in heaven will one day rekindle their romance, giving fans a real-life "Notebook." And if they don't, then you know where to find me Ry Ry!