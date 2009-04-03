Country Music Awards Air Sunday Night!

I share a desk with Rachel the other fashion assistant here at StyleCaster. We have a piece of blue tape running (unevenly) between our halves of the desk. Rachel’s computer mouse gets in the way of my notebook. I more or less hit her in the face any time I try to make a phone call on the landline or grab a pen. We each respectively yearn to upgrade from our semi-desk to the content office…

But then when we’re really quiet… we hear it. Taylor. Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift and her country vocals come through the studio and into the fashion closet. At full volume. Somehow Taylor Swift and the tears on her guitar overpower the 1970s punk rock of the production team’s speakers. Somehow Taylor can even be heard over Carol Han’s frantic blog typing.

Well, Carol Han and other content office dwellers will be happy to hear Taylor Swift is up for Album of the Year for this year’s Country Music Awards. She is also nominated for Top Female Vocalist and Video of the Year. Although I have confidence in Taylor Swift, she has some serious competition as she goes up against: Miranda Lambert, Heidi Newfield, Carrie Underwood, and Lee Ann Womack. For a full list of the CMA nominees, check out the Country Music Awards’ official site.

If Taylor is as popular and vastly heard inside the StyleCaster walls as she is outside of them, Ms. Swift has a serious leg up as fans can vote online to pick their favorite Entertainer of the Year and Top New Artist of the Year.

Check out who wins the Country Music Awards this Sunday, April 5th at 8PM EST on CBS… I think we all know what Carol Han is doing this Sunday night!