Could Your Flight Seatmate Be Your Soulmate?

Multi-tasking seems to be the name of the game these days. I mean, heaven forbid you spend four hours on a flight without at least making an effort to network or find your future partner! Which is why two airlines — KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Malaysia Airlines — have created a social network that allows you to pre-screen the other passengers on your flight and choose the stranger you’ll be sitting next to.

On your way to a finance convention? Then sit next to the lad who’s heading to the same place. Tired of spending your date nights alone but don’t have time to search for the perfect match? Then scope out potential mates on Meet & Seat (the name of the social network) and share a romantic bag of in-flight peanuts while you beg him to save you from the terrifying turbulence.

As long as you’re aware that both the airlines involves and the other passengers on your flight will be able to access your personal information, then you’re all set! Which is why we can’t decide if this is the most efficient thing ever created, or just downright creepy. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!